PM Netanyahu: Mr. Trump ‘Very Close’ to Cancelling Iran Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 5:35 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu departing the White House after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last week. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told ministers at the cabinet meeting this week that President Donald Trump will likely take the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal this May, according to a Channel 10 report on Thursday night.

The disclosure was made during a briefing Mr. Netanyahu was giving the cabinet on his meeting with Mr. Trump last week in Washington.

“I believe Trump is very close to canceling the nuclear agreement,” Mr. Netanyahu reportedly said. “The president spoke in the presence of his staff and senior government officials when he told me that if there is no significant change he’ll pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the report, Mr. Netanyahu’s conversation with Mr. Trump was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.