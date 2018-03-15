IDF Hits Back After Gaza Terrorists Set Off Bombs

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 4:25 am |

Gaza City seen in the background near the border fence between Israel and Gaza (foreground). (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

IDF forces hit several Hamas positions in Gaza Thursday morning after Gaza Arab terrorists exploded several bombs along the Gaza border earlier Thursday. The bombs were set along the border fence, and went off as an IDF patrol passed by. IDF soldiers responded with gunfire. No Israeli forces were reported injured.

Gaza sources reported later that Israeli planes hit several Hamas targets, and reported that at least two terrorists were killed in the Israeli counterattack. The IDF said in a statement that it held Hamas responsible for terror acts in Gaza, and would respond with full force to acts of aggression by Gaza terrorists.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.