Assembly OKs Private School Child Abuse Reporting Bill

ALBANY (AP) -

Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:52 pm |

The Assembly passed legislation Wednesday that would mandate New York private schools to require employees and volunteers to report allegations of staff members abusing students.

Private schools currently aren’t included in the state law requiring public schools to immediately report any allegations that a student has been abused by a staff member or volunteer “in an educational setting.”

The measure, sponsored by Queens Democrat Catherine Nolan, would include private schools in the statutory reporting requirements. The measure now goes to the Senate, where a similar bill sponsored by Sen. Patrick Gallivan (R-Elma) has support.