Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 12:35 pm

The Vizhniter Rebbe, shlita, of Monsey, is in extremely critical condition.

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.