Soldier Lightly Wounded in Gaza Border Exercise

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 4:45 am |

IDF soldiers. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90, File)

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded overnight Tuesday in a military exercise along the Gaza border. The soldier was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva for treatment of light head wounds. Doctors said that the soldier was in good condition and would likely be released Wednesday. Last week, an IDF soldier was injured, breaking his jaw, in an exercise in the same area.

IDF forces confiscated terror funds in the Chevron area overnight Tuesday. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in a house in Chevron. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested seven wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.