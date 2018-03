SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 5:53 pm |

The National Weather Service says central New York could get six to 12 inches of snow in the latest round of weather woes.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area until five a.m. Thursday.

Many schools in the region announced early dismissals on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is predicted for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Parts of western New York could get three to six inches of snow — also with strong winds and difficult travel conditions.