Police Investigating Death of Russian in London

LONDON (AP) -

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 1:04 pm |

British police officers cordon off the road leading to the residence of Boris Berezovsky in Ascot, March 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)

A lawyer says a Russian businessman who has associated with a prominent critic of the Kremlin has died in London.

Andrei Borovkov told Russian media outlets on Tuesday that his client, Nikolai Glushkov, has died, but said he was unaware of the time and circumstances.

Reports in British and Russian media say Glushkov, who was in his late 60s, was found dead at his home in southwest London.

London’s Metropolitan Police force says officers are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man found at a house in the New Malden area late Monday. It did not identify him by name.

Glushkov was a friend of Boris Berezovsky, a Russian oligarch who died in London in 2013. An inquest failed to determine whether he had killed himself or died from foul play.

London police say counterterrorism detectives are leading the investigation “as a precaution because of associations that the man is believed to have had.”

Police say there is no evidence to suggest a link to the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.