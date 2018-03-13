Business Briefs – March 14, 2018

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 8:42 pm |

Outdoors Stores Quietly Continue To Sell Assault Weapons

DUNDEE, Mich. (AP) — Some big retailers have curbed sales of assault weapons after last month’s school shooting in Florida. But several outdoor chains, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Gander Outdoors and Academy Sports, continue to sell assault-style rifles online and in stores as part of their mix of hunting equipment. The stores have clearly made the calculation that they could lose more than they might gain by taking a stand against assault-style weapons.

Dick’s Says New Gun Policy Will Impact Sales, Shopper Visits

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods reported disappointing holiday sales numbers in part due to weak demand for one-time hot brands like Under Armour. The company’s CEO also said recent changes to its firearm policies, ending the sale of guns to anyone under 21, will hurt future sales and may cause fewer shoppers to come to its stores.

Trump Considers Commentator As Possible Economic Adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s considering CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow as a potential successor to outgoing economic adviser Gary Cohn. The president says he’s “looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly.” He notes that while he and Kudlow “don’t agree on everything,” that might be helpful to him. Cohn resigned after Pres. Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

$1.5B Settlement In Suit Over Syngenta Modified Corn Seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A $1.5 billion settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit covering tens of thousands of farmers, grain-handling facilities and ethanol plants that sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed. The plaintiffs said Syngenta’s decision to introduce its modified Viptera and Duracade corn seed strains to the U.S. market for the 2011 growing season before having approval for import by China in 2014 caused price drops for several years.

House Vote Nears on GOP Bill Easing Use of Unproven Drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican bill easing how experimental drugs are provided to people with terminal illnesses is headed toward a House vote. But opposition by top Democrats and scores of patients’ groups has left its fate uncertain. The “Right to Try” legislation is backed by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Republicans say it would give hope to patients with fatal diseases, while Democrats say it’s unneeded and risky.

Qatar, UAE Extend Oil Field Concession to Japan Amid Crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have each extended a concession to an offshore oil field they share to a Japanese consortium ,despite a diplomatic crisis between the two of them tearing at the region. Both Qatar and the UAE on Tuesday acknowledged the extension of the concession at the al-Bunduq offshore field in the Persian Gulf, which the two countries have equally shared since 1969.