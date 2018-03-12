Thousands Still Without Power as N.J. Braces for Another Storm

(AP/Reuters) -

Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:25 am |

Damaged beachfront homes in Marshfield, Mass., as seen Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A few thousand utility customers remain without power in New Jersey after two major snowstorms hit the state in less than a week and another one is taking aim at the state.

New Jersey’s major utilities reported Monday that more than 6,300 customers were still without service following Wednesday’s nor’easter. Most of them lost their service during the storm, but some haven’t had power since another destructive nor’easter roared in March 2.

Forecasters say the latest storm system will bring more precipitation to the state on Monday.

“This storm won’t be as widespread as before,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

“It’ll hit New England the hardest,” he added.

Other areas that were severely affected before, including parts of New York, New Jersey and Maryland will see only one to four inches of snow this time around, Chenard said.

But blizzard conditions are possible and power outages are a threat for areas in Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, which are under the Winter Storm Watch from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon, he said.

“Coastal areas could see 40 or 50 mph (64 or 80 kph) winds,” he said. “The snow will be wet. Combined with the wind, it presents a serious risk of power outages.”