Regional Briefs – March 12, 2018

Boy, Mother, Grandmother Tragically Killed in Fire

RENSSELAER, N.Y. – Three generations were killed early Monday in what the fire chief described as one of the worst fires he’s seen in his 42-year career, the Times Union reported. The bodies of Aymen Alshami, 8, his mother Monzalah Alshami, 41, and her mother Safia Alblakhi, 68, were found by the father when he returned from work.

Man Just Released From Jail Killed in Hit-Run Crash

KEARNY, N.J. – Hours after his release from prison, Naphtali Dykes, 30, was struck and killed early Saturday in a hit-and-run accident, The Associated Press reported. Niraj Patel, 31, was arrested.

Mount Vernon Mayor Arrested in Corruption Case

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – The mayor of Mount Vernon was arrested Monday for stealing $12,000 from his campaign and lying about it on his filings, the Journal News reported. Richard Thomas, a Democrat, said he expects to be “fully vindicated.” Last year he blamed his campaign filing problems on the poor health and eventual death of his treasurer.

Parking Garage Sued Over Driven-Over Violin

NEW YORK – A woman on Friday sued a Manhattan parking garage after an employee ran over a Degani violin worth over $85,000, the New York Post reported. Beth Bergman said she was blamed for putting the violin on the ground.

Last NYPD Officer Removed From Public Schools

NEW YORK – Parents were up in arms Sunday after the NYPD removed its last officer assigned full-time to a school, the New York Post reported. Police said that the position was not needed because patrol officers in the new community policing units will visit the schools while on patrol.

Old Scrapbooks a Treasure Trove of Ft. Drum History

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – A family’s collection of old scrapbooks is giving historians at Fort Drum a detailed glimpse into the military installation’s growth during WWII, The Associated Press reported. Sisters Carol Reed and Laura Rozell have photos and newspaper clippings from the 1940s.