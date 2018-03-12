Paraguay, Honduras Lining Up to Move Embassies to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 12, 2018 at 12:31 pm |

Honduras and Paraguay are ready “in principle” to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim, according to media reports on Monday.

Army Radio in Israel quoted a “senior Israeli diplomatic source” who said that the two Latin American countries will commit officially on condition that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu comes to visit their countries.

The report appears to confirm a prior story in December saying that according to “initial assessments”, Honduras and Paraguay would soon join the U.S. in moving to Yerushalayim.

Paraguay has established a record of support for Israel in the United Nations and other international forums, though it abstained in the recent U.N. General Assembly vote on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s recognition of Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

Honduras was one of eight countries that voted against it, along with Guatemala, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.

Guatemala has already announced its embassy move, and the Czech Republic may also follow.