Gaza Terrorist Arrested at Border Fence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 4:39 am |

A barbed wire fence on the Zikim beach, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip. (Corinna Kern/Flash90)

IDF forces on Sunday morning arrested a Gaza Arab who managed to get across the border fence into Israel. The Arab was carrying weapons, including knives and hand grenades, and was on his way to carry out a terror attack. The Arab was arrested and taken in for questioning by the Shin Bet. A second Gaza Arab who jumped the security fence was arrested a short time later.

On Friday, it was reported on Sunday morning, Border Guards prevented a stabbing attack at the Shuafat checkpoint in northern Yerushalayim. A female terrorist equipped with a knife and tear gas walked up to the checkpoint, and attempted to attack officers on duty there. The terrorist was caught when she walked through a metal detector at the checkpoint. Officers searched her and discovered the knife and tear gas. She was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Security forces overnight arrested 21 illegal Arab workers. The illegals were hiding out in various buildings under construction, doorways and the like. Security officials said that the illegals posed a security threat, as many of them have in the past turned out to be accomplices to terrorists that cross the border from Gaza or Sinai.

The illegals were detained and taken in for questioning. Officials intend to determine if they were working for Israelis. If it is discovered that they were, the employers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, officials said.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.