Business Briefs – March 11, 2018

Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 9:57 pm |

U.S. Bull Market, 2nd Longest Since WWII, Turns 9

NEW YORK (AP) – The bull market turned nine Friday, extending a run that began in the depths of the Great Recession. On March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 hit a cycle low of 676.53 and has more than quadrupled since. If the market continues on this trend until August 21, it will be the longest bull market in post-World War II history.

Does Cohn’s Exit Mark End Of Trump’s Goldman Era?

WASHINGTON (AP) – Has President Donald Trump’s romance with the Goldman Sachs crowd gone cold? Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is only the latest Goldman figure to head for the White House exits. His departure suggests the influence of the oh-so-establishment banking powerhouse has been overwhelmed by the more nationalistic voices in the West Wing. Cohn announced his resignation this week after an unsuccessful effort to block Trump from imposing sweeping new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

U.S. May Tie NATO Contributions To Tariff Exemptions

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. allies seeking to avoid the steel and aluminum tariffs approved by President Donald Trump may be asked to step up their financial commitments to NATO. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC that the president will consider national security in the tariff discussions. He says Trump wants to be sure that NATO gets more funding from European allies.

China Floods Africa With Needed Dollars, Stoking U.S. Concern

DJIBOUTI (AP) – The U.S. is warning African nations that Chinese money flooding their continent comes with strings attached. The U.S. says with Beijing’s astonishing investments in ports, roads and railways come dependency, exploitation of local resources and intrusion on nations’ sovereignty. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting several heavily indebted African countries this week.

Insurers Get Into Care, But Is It Good for Your Health?

WASHINGTON (AP) – As costs spiral and traditional boundaries blur in health care, insurers are taking more control over monitoring customer health and delivering care. They say getting involved like this can keep people healthy and away from expensive hospitals. But this raises questions about whether the patient’s best interests will remain the focus. One medical ethicist wonders how hard doctors will fight for patients if it means clashing with their own employers.