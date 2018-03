Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 3:35 am |

Tefillos at the kever of the Rebbe Reb Elimelech on Wednesday night. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

Thousands of Chassidim from all corners of the world traveled to Lezajsk (Lizhensk), Poland, to mark the yahrtzeit of the Rebbe Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk, zy”a, whose yahrtzeit is Thursday, 21 Adar.

Tefillos at the kever. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

It is known that the Rebbe Reb Elimelech promised that whoever davens at his kever will not leave this world without doing teshuvah.

Outside the ohel in Lizhensk. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

Numerous Rebbes and Rabbanim also traveled to daven at the kever.