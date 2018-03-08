Regional Briefs – March 8, 2018

Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8:06 pm |

Hunters in New York Killed 1,420 Black Bears in 2017

ALBANY – Hunters in New York state took 1,420 black bears in 2017, down from the previous year when they killed 119 more, The Associated Press reported. The heaviest bear reported was 550 pounds, killed in the town of Lexington.

New Capitol Exhibit Honors Women’s Rights Trailblazers

ALBANY – A new exhibit highlighting New York women who contributed to the nation’s women’s rights movement opened at the Capitol, The Associated Press reported. “1918: The New Day for New York Women” honors 25 female “firsts,” including Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated by a major party as its presidential candidate.

De Blasio: Students May Cut Classes to Protest Guns

NEW YORK – Students who join the national, 17-minute walkout next Wednesday to protest gun violence won’t be penalized if they return to class immediately, Mayor de Blasio’s office said Thursday. “If you’re really there to make a point for those 17 minutes, that will be respected,” he tweeted.

De Blasio Starts 5-Day Tour to Push Progressive Agenda

NEW YORK – Mayor Bill de Blasio is hitting the road Saturday for a five-day trek that includes stops in Texas, DC and Baltimore to promote a progressive agenda, the New York Post reported. The trip is expected to cost taxpayers $8,000.