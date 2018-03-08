Kentucky Man Who Made Molotov Cocktails Gets 20 Years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -

Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 6:28 am |

Prosecutors said that a Kentucky man who made five Molotov cocktails to blow up a school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a statement that 20-year-old Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers for making and possessing illegal firearms. The statement says Gwathney-Law told an acquaintance he made the cocktails to blow up Franklin-Simpson County Middle School.

According to the plea agreement, Gwathney-Law made them in 2015 using glass bottles filled with flammable liquid. Four bottles had cloth wicks stuffed inside. Another bottle had a carbon dioxide cartridge containing explosive powder and pieces of paper that appeared to have been soaked in the liquid.