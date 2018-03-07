Strike at Ben Gurion, Massive Delays Seen

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 4:44 pm |

Air travelers were warned of potential chaotic conditions at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday due to a strike of government workers that would cause the suspension of passport services, according to The Times of Israel.

The Population and Immigration Authority announced a general strike at all Israeli airports and border crossings, and the State Employees Union predicted massive delays of flights departing Ben Gurion on Thursday.

The union called on Authority officials to return to the negotiating table. Workers are seeking a new collective wage agreement.

Employees launched the job action earlier this month after management decided to transfer personnel from various offices to the Bnei Brak branch to handle the large number of asylum seekers.