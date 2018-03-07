Regional Briefs – March 7, 2018

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm |

Dry Ice is ‘Die Ice’ for NYC’s Rat Population

NEW YORK – New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population since it doesn’t harm birds of prey, the Daily News reported. On Monday, exterminators buried smoking dry ice in burrows in a park flower bed. The rats trapped inside quickly suffocated and died.

New York Senate OKs School Safety License Plate

ALBANY – Special “Guardians for Schools” license plates to raise money for armed guards in schools are part of a package of bills passed by the state Senate, The Associated Press reported. Other bills improve school security and access to mental health, and mandate two active shooter drills a year.

Man Angry Over Outage Threatens Utility Worker

VERNON, N.J. – A man whose home has been without power since last week’s nor’easter was arrested for threatening to kidnap a JCP&L employee and blow up a substation, The Associated Press reported. Robert Winter, 63, had quickly became agitated while speaking by phone with a utility staffer.

Gov. Cuomo Proposes Changes to Parole System

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing changes to the state’s parole system to help ex-inmates adjust to life outside prison walls. He would allow elderly, ill prisoners to seek parole after serving half their sentence, eliminate a supervision fee, and ease the path to securing a state occupational license.

Molinaro Tells More GOP Leaders He’s Running for Gov.

ALBANY – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is telling more Republican leaders that he’s a candidate for New York governor, The Associated Press reported. He said he plans to hold a formal campaign announcement in the “near future.”

Stretch of Highway Named For Trooper Killed in Crash

MILLVILLE, N.J. – A stretch of a highway was named Tuesday in honor of a state trooper who was killed in a head-on crash there in 2016, The Associated Press reported. The driver that hit Frankie Williams’s cruiser was also killed; friends believe he suffered a medical emergency.