IDF Confiscates Tens of Thousands in Terror Funds

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 5:19 am |

IDF forces confiscated terror funds in the Beit Lechem area overnight Tuesday. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in a house in Chevron. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said. The IDF has been cracking down on these payments, and has seized millions of shekels in cash and goods like vehicles and electronics in recent months.

Soldiers overnight Tuesday caught an Arab who was about to throw a firebomb at Israeli vehicles on Road 60 in Gush Etzion, near the Arab town of El Khader. The culprit, a 17-year-old Arab from a local village, was caught in the act of throwing the firebomb by an IDF patrol. He was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.