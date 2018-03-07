Attempted Stabbing Near Chevron

YERUSHALAYIM -

A teenage Palestinian girl tried to stab an Israeli man with a pair of scissors near Havat Talia, a Jewish community south of Chevron, according to a report from the local council.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

The incident followed a brief verbal altercation between the two.

The 16-year-old was taken into police custody.

In another security incident on Wednesday, the Birzeit University were quoted by The Times of Israel as saying that undercover Israeli security forces stormed the Palestinian campus and arrested student council president Omar al-Kiswani.

Birzeit said the Israelis came onto the grounds disguised as Palestinian students and carrying firearms in their backpacks, while an IDF unit secured the surrounding area.

A video of the arrest shows several men holding al-Kiswani down and handcuffing him.