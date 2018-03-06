Soldiers, Police Raid Chevron Weapons Workshop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Weapons apprehended in a raid on a weapons workshop in Chevron. (Police Spokesman)

IDF soldiers and Israel Police raided a weapons workshop in Chevron overnight Monday. Components for weapons, some manufactured on site and some brought in from other places, were seized. Several weapons that had been manufactured in the workshop were seized as well. One person was arrested, and other arrests are expected.

Arab terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers who were involved in a security operation in Jenin. The soldiers were trying to arrest several terrorists when other terrorists shot at soldiers, who returned fire. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces. Soldiers began a search for the shooters.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.