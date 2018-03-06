NY Thruway Tolls Amnesty Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

The New York state Thruway Authority says it collected more than $1 million in unpaid tolls from its recent amnesty program for motorists who used the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo (former TappanZee) Bridge. The agency’s five-week amnesty program was launched for tolls-by-mail customers who had cashless tolling violations.

The total number of violations resolved topped 280,000.; they processed nearly 67,000 payments online, by phone and by mail. Over $1.4 million was collected.

The state is working toward transitioning the entire 570-mile Thruway system to cashless tolling by the end of 2020.