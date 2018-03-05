‘True to Their Words’: Pence and Haley Tout Administration’s Pro-Israel Accomplishments

WASHINGTON -

Monday, March 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm |

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2018 AIPAC policy conference at Washington Convention Center, Monday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Support from Israel in the highest echelons of the U.S. government was on display Monday night, as administration officials took to the AIPAC stage to declare unwavering support for the Jewish state.

Vice President Mike Pence, the final speaker of the evening, extended greetings from President Trump, “the most pro-Israel president …” to loud applause from the crowd numbering 18,000 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Vice-President Pence began his remarks by detailing the pro-Israel comments and stances that President Trump – who met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier Monday — has made and taken during his first year in office, whether fighting terror worldwide, “standing up to the leading state sponsor of terror,” Iran, by “no longer certify[ing] the nuclear deal,” and by “standing up for Israel and against anti-Semitism.” Mr. Pence also extolled the work of Mr. Trump’s U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, and, regarding the hottest issue related to Israel, said, “While every president in the past two decades promised to recognize the capital of Israel, President Trump did more than promise: he delivered.”

“As the president said, ‘We finally acknowledged the obvious.’”

Just as President Harry Truman made history by recognizing the State of Israel, said Pence, “President Trump will make history again, and thanks to strong efforts of Ambassador [David] Friedman, in May of this year we will open the embassy in Jerusalem.”

Mr. Pence noted that President Trump said he made the decision in the best interests of the United States, but also in the best interest of peace.

By committing to move the embassy, said Pence, the U.S. is recognizing “fact over fiction. And fact is the only true foundation for a just and lasting peace.”

Mr. Pence insisted that the Trump administration “remains fully committed to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” and noted that the president has said that he would accept a two-state solution if that were the outcome of Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.

Mr. Pence said that Mr. Friedman and presidential advisors Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, “are hard at work drafting plan for peace. And while any peace will require compromise, the United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish state of Israel.”

Turning to the issue of perhaps Israel’s — and Sunni Islam’s — gravest existential threat, Iran, which has led Israel to seek closer alliances with Sunni Arab states, “The winds of change are blowing across the Middle East,” said the vice president.

“Longstanding enemies are becoming partners … descendants of Isaac and Ishmael are coming together in common cause” to fight the Iranian terror threat.

“Radical Islamic terrorism knows no borders” and “respects no creed” as it snuffs out “the lives of Jews, Christians and especially Muslims.”

“Radical Islamic terror understands no reality except brute force.”

Mr. Pence also warned that “as the enemy retreats, we must be vigilant to prevent others from taking its place.

“We will not allow the defeat of ISIS to become a victory for Iran,” which, he said, “hopes to recreate the ancient Persian empire under the modern dictators, the ayatollahs.”

While President Trump has waived sanctions against Iran per the nuclear deal, Vice President Pence sternly warned that “this is their last chance – unless the Iran nuclear deal is fixed in the coming months, the USA will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal immediately.”

And “whatever the outcome of those discussions, today I have a solemn promise to Israel and wider world: The United States of America will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Mr. Pence closed his remarks by declaring that with leadership from Mr. Trump and help from G-d, “the best days of Israel and the United States of America are yet to come.”

In her own remarks, Ambassador Haley, an outspoken friend of Israel at the hostile United Nations, recalled her meeting with President Trump after his electoral victory in 2016.

Mrs. Haley said that she believes that Mr. Trump decided to nominate her for the position when she told him, “I won’t be a wallflower or talking head – I have to be able to say what I think.”

“And without any hesitation,” said Mrs. Haley, then-President-elect Trump said, “Nikki that’s exactly why I want you to do this.”

“President Trump has been true to his words, and I think I have too,” said the ambassador, as the crowd gave her one of the many extended, thunderous, standing ovations she’d receive during her speech.

Mrs. Haley, who grew up in the only Indian-American family in her small South Carolina community, says that she at times suffered from bullying, and that one of the principles she took with her to the U.N. was that “I had absolutely no patience for bullying.”

As governor, she went to schools in South Carolina every month to speak about bullying: “You don’t pick on someone just because they look differently than you or think differently. This idea has always been with me as a child but I didn’t think it would come into play in the United Nations!

“On the battlefield, Israel does not get bullied – the Iranians and Syrians can vouch for that. But the United Nations is a different story.

“At the United Nations and throughout United Nations’ agencies, Israel does get bullied – the countries that don’t like Israel are used to getting away with it. Just like when I was a little girl in South Carolina, that just doesn’t sit well with me.”

Ambassador Haley said that every month at the U.N. Security Council, there is a session devoted to Middle Eastern issues. These sessions were almost entirely devoted to Israel-bashing. Haley noted a long list of crises facing the Middle East, from a deadly civil war in Syria to famine in Yemen to tyrannical governments abusing their own people.

“There are probably ten major problems facing the Middle East, and Israel doesn’t have anything to do with any of them.”

When the Trump administration is accused of favoritism, Mrs. Haley says it is guilty as charged.

“There is nothing wrong with showing favoritism toward an ally. That’s what being an ally is all about!

“But this is really not about favoritism … Our approach on Israel is tied together by one major idea … the simple concept that Israel must be treated like any other normal country.”

Mrs. Haley says that the reason peace has been elusive for so long is that Israel’s enemies are wishing it would simply disappear, rather than accepting its reality.

“Israel’s not going away. When the world recognizes that, then peace becomes possible. It becomes possible because all sides are dealing with realities not fantasies.

“It becomes reality,” said the ambassador, because then, rather than unrealistic demands, “reasonable negotiated compromise becomes possible.”