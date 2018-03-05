S. Korean Delegation Arrives in N. Korea for Talks

SEOUL (AP) -

Monday, March 5, 2018 at 4:11 am |

Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, Suh Hoon, chief of the South’s National Intelligence Service, and other members of South Korean delegation pose before boarding an aircraft as they leave for Pyongyang at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, Monday. (Reuters/Jung Yeon-je/Pool)

Yonhap news agency reports that a high-level South Korean delegation arrived Monday in North Korea’s capital for a two-day visit expected to focus on improved relations and how to resolve the standoff over the North’s nuclear program.

Yonhap cited North Korean state radio as saying the 10-member South Korean delegation had arrived at Pyongyang’s airport.

The South Korean delegation was led by presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong. Before leaving for North Korea, Chung told reporters that he will convey the South Korean president’s hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Chung heads a 10-member delegation that includes intelligence chief Suh Hoon. Chung’s two-day trip may include talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. If Kim or other North Korean officials show a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.