Right-Wing MKs Press AIPAC to Drop Support for Two-State Solution

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 5, 2018 at 6:03 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L) speaks with MK Miki Zohar during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Right-wing MKs and activists who are attending the annual summit of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), taking place in Washington this week, are pressuring the organization to remove from its official platform the “vision” of the establishment of a Palestinian state – “the two-state solution.”

Jewish Home MK Shuli Muallem-Refaeli said in a social media post that “within the borders of the Land of Israel there can be only one state, and that is Israel. After decades of terror and constant refusals by the Palestinians to enter the peace process, and constant refusals to consider any compromises, Israelis have come to realize that the two-state solution will endanger Israel, and that we must finally impose Israeli sovereignty in Yehudah and Shomron.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzippy Hotovely concurred. “The administration of President Trump is open to new ways of thinking, and this is one of its most important attributes,” she said. “The time has come to ‘change the station’ on the peace process and on the basic relationship between Israel and the Palestinians.”

In its official platform, AIPAC says that “a durable Israeli-Palestinian peace can best be achieved through direct negotiations between the two parties, resulting in a Jewish state living side-by-side in peace with a demilitarized Palestinian state,” and that the organization “strongly supports a two-state solution and works tirelessly to bring peace to the region. A two-state solution – a Jewish state of Israel living in peace with a demilitarized Palestinian state – with an end to all claims is the clear path to resolving this generations-old conflict.”

Samaria Council chairperson Yossi Dagan is in Washington this week, lobbying AIPAC attendees to support the dropping of the clauses from the AIPAC platform. “I support this,” saud Likud MK Miki Zohar. “Dagan is correct when he says that a Palestinian state will be a disaster for Israel, and we cannot allow it to happen, as it will bring unceasing terror to all Israelis. I call on AIPAC to change its messaging, to its members, and to the members of Congress it works with.”