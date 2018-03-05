Regional Briefs – March 5, 2018

Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:47 pm |

Two State Troopers Badly Injured by Drunk Driver

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. – Two state troopers were badly hurt early Sunday after a chain of events involving a drunk driver and another who was distracted by his phone. The officers rushed to the scene when the driver talking on his phone went off the highway. A drunken driver crashed into the back of their vehicle, then swung around and hit the troopers. Brent Karow and Shane Swartz suffered internal injuries.

Train Announcer Suspended For ‘Illegals’ Remark

NEWARK – A NJ Transit crew member was suspended without pay for announcing on a morning train Monday that immigration agents were on board looking for “illegals,” The Associated Press reported. There were no immigration agents on the NYC-bound train.

College Sues Former Student Who Refuses to Leave Dorm

NEW YORK – Hunter College is suing to evict a former student who is refusing to vacate her dorm room two years after dropping out, The Associated Press reported. Lisa Palmer, 32, owes $94,000 in unpaid residence hall fees. The former geography major says she plans to stay and fight the case.

Boy Charged for Making Threats That Closed Schools

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. – A 10-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for emailing terroristic threats that caused three school districts to close that day, the Courier Post reported. The boy sent messages claiming that there would be shootings at two different schools Thursday and Friday.

NY Airports Set Passenger Record for 6th Straight Year

NEWARK – New York’s four area airports set a record for passenger traffic for a sixth straight year, the Port Authority reported. Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and Stewart airports had 132 million passengers in 2017. JFK led with 59 million, and Newark had 43 million passengers.

State Highlights Cider, Apples and Other NY Products

ALBANY – Some of New York’s finest cider, wine, maple syrup, yogurt and cheese was on hand Monday at a reception near the Capitol meant to highlight the state’s best locally made products. Agriculture is the state’s No. 1 industry.

Toy Hand Grenade Prompts Flood of Police to Beach

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. – A toy hand grenade called into police Sunday afternoon sparked a flood of emergency agencies responding to a Jersey shore beach, NJ.com reported. Officers evacuated the area, shut down the beach and closed nearby streets before the device was revealed to be a toy. It was destroyed by police.