Pirchei Agudas Yisroel Mid-Atlantic Regional Shabbos Shel Achdus

Monday, March 5, 2018 at 3:01 pm |

Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of Washington Heights hosted the Annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Shabbos Shel Achdus at Khal Adas Jeshurun. Over 100 Pirchim from Scranton, Philadelphia, Flatbush and Far Rockaway attended. The event began on Friday afternoon and culminated with a grand Melave Malka. A hasmodo program ran throughout the whole Shabbos with a Siyum on Gemara and Mishnayos Maseches Megila. A beautiful booklet was prepared for the participants to learn from.

Harav Posen at the Dais.

Speakers included Harav Yaakov Yechezkel Posen, Dayan, KAJ; Rabbi Shloime Goldberg, Rav, Agudath Israel of Washington Heights; Rabbi Yitzchok Katzenstein, Chairman of the Board, YRSRH, and National Officer of Agudath Israel of America; Rabbi Yehuda Moeller, Menahel, YRSRH; and Rabbi Shraga Berlin, Director, Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of Scranton. Rabbi Labish Becker, Executive Director, Agudath Israel of America, and Rabbi Ephraim Levi, Director, Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of America, represented the National Office. The Melave Malka was chaired by Rabbi Menachem Kunofsky, Director, Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of Washington Heights, who coordinated the entire event.