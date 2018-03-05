IDF Confiscates Terror Funds in Chevron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 5, 2018 at 5:33 am |

IDF forces confiscated terror funds in the Chevron area overnight Sunday. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in a house in Chevron. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Police said that over the past week, they had issued hundreds of summonses to drivers on roads in Yehudah and Shomron, including one to a driver who was rushing down a single-lane road at 205 kilometers miles per hour (122 mph). The sweep covered both Israeli and Palestinian drivers. Police suspended the licenses of ten drivers, including the Palestinian driver who sped along the road at 205 kph, and a number of vehicles were confiscated as well. Palestinian drivers whose licenses are confiscated could be arrested if they are caught driving in Area C, under Israeli security and civil control.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.