Car-Ramming Terror Attack in Acco Leaves Four People Wounded

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 5:36 am |

Israeli police sappers check a car that was involved in a ramming attack, in Acco, Sunday. (Reuters/Rami Shlush)

An Israeli Arab motorist injured three security personnel in a ramming attack in Acco, northern Israel, on Sunday and was shot and wounded, police and the military said.

“The investigation of the incident, as well as the findings from the scene and documentary materials, indicate that this was a nationalistic attack,” police said in a statement.

The police statement came after earlier reports that attributed the attack to road rage following a parking ticket.

Shortly after the incident, eye witnesses said that the driver of the jeep had received a parking ticket and had run over the soldiers in anger.

Police said that they know the identity of the driver, who is reported to be an Arab Israeli from the town of Shfaram. Police did not release any identifying characteristic.

The terrorist drove his car into a Border Policeman near the Acco shuk and Yehoshofat Street. The driver then continued on and hit two soldiers near the Acco train station, according to police.

Magen David Adom emergency medical service said that a 51-year-old civilian was also treated for light bruising as a result of the incident.

The wounded were evacuated to the Western Galilee hospital in Nahariya. A hospital official said the Arab driver was in a moderate to serious condition.

Surveillance footage of one of the incident shows a vehicle travelling at moderate speed slamming into a soldier who is crossing the road as the car turns into a parking lot.