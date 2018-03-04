Regional Briefs – March 4, 2018

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:05 pm |

Women Forced to Remove Head Scarfs Settle Lawsuit

BROOKLYN – New York City will divide a $180,000 settlement among three Muslim women who were forced to remove their head scarfs for police mug shots, The New York Times reported. One litigant is a high school girl who was arrested after a 2012 scuffle.

Judge: Stockbroker May Be Evicted From Low-Rent Home

NEW YORK – A wealthy stockbroker who claimed a low income to snag a subsidized luxury apartment can be evicted, a judge ruled, the Daily News reported. David Sans claimed a $24,000 salary to win the $722-a-month unit but then a $238,000 salary on his taxes. He couldn’t provide proof of his massive jump in salary.

Judge Suspended After Arrest For Robbing Family Trust

ALBANY – A town justice arrested for stealing $4 million from the family trusts of three sisters was suspended on Friday, The Associated Press reported. Richard Sherwood, 57, devised a scheme to rob the trusts set up by philanthropists.

Coyote That Bit Several People Was Rabid

YONKERS, N.Y. – A coyote that bit several people and killed a dog over a 24-hour span starting Wednesday night tested positive for rabies after it was captured and killed, the Journal News reported. A second coyote traveling with it is still on the loose and is presumed to be rabid.

‘Dump Trump’ Sign Removed By Mr. Italy Company

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. – A tour company famous for its “Mr. Italy” ads removed a giant “Dump Trump” sign from its rooftop Wednesday a day after reports of its existence, The Associated Press reported. Owner Steve Perillo said he supports the president.

Woman Ejected From Museum For Wearing Period Costume

NEW YORK – A woman who showed up in an authentic period costume Saturday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to give a talk on historical fashion was kicked out when a guard accused her of stealing it, NJ.com reported. Eliza Vincz, 26, says she spent a lot of money and time crafting the dress herself.