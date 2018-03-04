Power Outages Lingering in Parts of N.Y.

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm |

Residents in the areas of New York hit hardest by a powerful Nor’easter could be without power into the early part of next week.

The storm brought flooding and heavy winds that brought down trees, with Westchester and Putnam counties particularly affected by the loss of electricity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo deployed an additional 100 members of the New York National Guard to assist recovery efforts as he declared a state of emergency in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester counties.

About 182,000 New Yorkers were without power on Sunday with more than three-quarters of them in those counties.

Con Edison reported about 57,000 customers out of service, many in the White Plains area, and was estimating restoration times into late Tuesday night.