Police Arrest 40 Illegal Arab Workers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2:55 am |

Gaza City seen in the background near the border fence between Israel and Gaza (foreground). (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Security officials overnight Motzoei Shabbos arrested 40 illegal Arab workers in the Negev. The illegals were hiding out in various buildings under construction, doorways and the like. Security officials said that the illegals posed a security threat, as many of them have in the past turned out to be accomplices to terrorists that cross the border from Gaza or Sinai.

The illegals were detained and taken in for questioning. Officials intend to determine if they were working for Israelis. If it is discovered that they were, the employers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, officials said.

Also overnight, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.