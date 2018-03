TRENTON (AP) -

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:07 pm |

New Jersey’s largest health insurer said Wednesday that it will be using $150 million in refunds from the 2017 federal tax overhaul for its members.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield will also spend $125 million over five years to connect people to mental health and substance abuse services.

Horizon is a not-for-profit, but had been paying the alternative minimum tax going back to 1986. That tax was eliminated under the tax reform.