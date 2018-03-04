Guatemalan President Announces Imminent Opening of Yerushalayim Embassy

WASHINGTON, AT THE AIPAC CONVENTION -

President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala speaks at the AIPAC conference, Sunday, in Washington. (Yaakov Katz Studios)

Guatemala will join the United States in imminently moving its Israeli embassy to Yerushalayim, President Jimmy Morales announced Sunday at the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Morales, a featured speaker at the Sunday evening session, who spoke in Spanish, said that his country shares many values with the United States and Israel, including the “fight against terrorism, commitment to broader security, prevention of irregular immigration, the fight against drug and weapon trafficking, and protection of human rights. This is why we stand together and support each other.”

Guatemala was among first countries to vote for Israel on Nov. 29, 1947, at the United Nations, noted Morales. Guatemala was also one of the first countries to recognize Israel after its proclamation as a Jewish state, and among the first to open an embassy in Jerusalem in 1959. “And on December 24 of last year, Guatemala was the first country to join the U.S. in announcing that we will return our embassy to Jerusalem,” said the president, as the thousands of delegates stood and applauded thunderously.

“In May of this year, we will celebrate Israel’s 70th anniversary, and two days after the United States, Guatemala will return and permanently move our embassy to Jerusalem,” announced Morales.

“And we are sure that many other countries will follow in our steps.”

Israel’s Labor leader Avi Gabbay speaks at the AIPAC conference, Sunday, in Washington. (Yaakov Katz Studios)

The other featured speaker of Sunday evening’s session was Avi Gabbay, head of Israel’s Labor Party.

Gabbay, who was introduced to a smattering of boos in addition to cheers, quickly received loud applause as he thanked President Trump “for recognizing Jerusalem as our eternal capital.”

Gabbay, who made a joke about term limits as he took the stage and later openly mentioned his hope to succeed Likud Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, spoke forcefully of the need for Israel to defend herself, in words that could have been lifted straight from the hawkish Netanyahu.

“We will never compromise on the security of our country,” declared Gabbay. “We must have an aggressive security policy. We will not allow any regime that calls for the destruction of our country the ability to act upon its word. We will not allow Iran to have nuclear capabilities, we will not allow Hezbollah to attack the people of northern Israel, just as we will not allow Hamas to attack the people of southern Israel.”

In a nod to the latest techno-warfare, Gabbay said that the Israeli military must not only be the most powerful, in air and in sea, but “online.”

Turning to the potential for peace with the Palestinians, Gabbay said, “Palestinian incitement must end immediately. It moves the Israeli public away from peace. Part of ending the incitement is ending the incentives. The Palestinian Authority must stop paying their terrorists.”

“We must stop building caravans on hilltops and glorifying remote settlements because they do not provide any security value to Israel,” said the Labor leader, to very scarce applause.

“Jewish communities around the world are brothers and sisters — ultra-Orthodox and orthodox, Reform or Conservative, affiliated or unaffiliated, you are all our brothers and sisters,” said Gabbay. And then, wading into controversial waters, he declared, “And the Kotel belongs to all of us equally.”

Gabbay spoke of the importance of Israel’s security alliance with the United States, and emphasized that this alliance historically has been on both sides of the American political aisle.

The alliance has been “led by shared values, led by a compassion and concern for Israel in every White House since 1948, led by the incredible bipartisan voice in Congress,” said Gabbay. “We must keep the support for Israel bipartisan.”

Among the gravest threats faced by Israel is that of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that seeks to destroy its economy.

“The real challenge with BDS is that of larger corporations being pressured by the U.N. and some European countries to boycott Israeli businesses,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty and a former New York City Councilman, told Hamodia Sunday.

Greenfield says that while some in the BDS movement purport to only oppose Israeli settlement activity in Yehudah, Shomron and the Golan Heights, many oppose all of Israel and the movement is fact is plainly anti-Israel, and seeking to destroy the country economically.

“One of Israel’s successes is that it is an economic powerhouse. The reason BDS is so dangerous is that it seeks to undermine the legitimacy of Israel and potentially harm Israel’s economy.”

On Monday, Greenfield will participate in a discussion with Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) regarding how Congress can pass federal BDS legislation. The proposed legislation would expand existing American law as it relates to boycotts, by preventing U.S. companies and their foreign subsidiaries from following U.N. and European BDS mandates. The legislation has significant bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.