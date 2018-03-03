NY Gov. Cuomo Signs Bill to Move Primary Election Date

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 10:05 pm |

New York state has moved its fall 2018 primary election date back two days so it doesn’t interfere with the anniversary of 9/11 or the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that he has signed into law a measure moving the date of the primary election from Tuesday, Sept. 11 to Thursday, Sept. 13.

Lawmakers approved the date change earlier this month.

Lawmakers and supporters said that they wanted to move the date so the election would occur on a less busy day, and to honor both 9/11 and the observation of Rosh Hashanah.