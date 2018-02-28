Malcolm Hoenlein to Step Down From Heading Conference of Presidents

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 2:53 pm |

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. (AP Photo/Maya Hasson, File)

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, is stepping down after more than thirty years at the helm of the organization, JTA reported.

Hoenlein, 73, intends to remain active within the organization, but is seeking a candidate who will take responsibility for ongoing operations and activities, while he focuses on external relations and shaping the organization’s future.

Speaking with JTA, Hoenlein said he expected this to be a process that could take up to a year, and that he will remain in his position of executive vice chairman until then.