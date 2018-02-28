Report: Iran Operating Another Base in Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 2:50 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu holds a part of a downed Iranian drone during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, MSC, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 18. (Lennart Preiss/MSC 2018/dpa via AP)

Iran has built another military base in Syria, a report on Fox News said. The report was based on satellite images acquired exclusively by Fox News, showing what appears to be a military base eight miles northwest of Damascus. According to the report, the base is being operated by Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

According to the report, the newly discovered base is similar to the one that was destroyed in December by Israeli forces. That base, near the town of El-Kiswah, 14 kilometers (8 miles) south of Damascus and about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Israel-Syria border on the Golan Heights, was still under construction when it was destroyed, the reports said. According to the Fox report, the images show several tall silos, which could be used to store missiles. Other buildings, including warehouses and an apparent headquarters, are visible as well.

Earlier this month, the IDF shot down a drone belonging to Iran that entered Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights. Israeli forces dispatched a battery of planes to attack the Tadmor air base in Syria, where the drone was dispatched from, and several other targets in Syria. The Israeli planes were met with a barrage of missiles fired by Syria, one of which hit an F-16 jet that had a crew of two. The two pilots ejected themselves from the plane over Israeli territory, and were quickly taken to the hospital by rescue forces. Parts of the destroyed Israeli plane were found in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said after that incident that “our policy is clear, we will continue to defend ourselves against all aggression. We will respond to any attempt to violate our sovereignty.” The Israeli government had no comment on the new report.

Commenting on the new report, Zionist Camp MK Amir Peretz said that “the report indicating that a new Iranian base was discovered requires the prime minister to take a decisive security act. The message must be clear that the establishment of an Iranian base in Syria is an unacceptable crossing of a red line. We must examine all the options at our disposal to prevent the Iranians from establishing a permanent presence on our northern border.”