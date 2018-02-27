Regional Briefs – February 27, 2018

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 6:53 pm |

Student Sent Hoax Email Threat Under Classmate’s Name

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – A Lakewood High School student was arrested for using a classmate’s email account to send a hoax threat Tuesday about “blowing up” the school, The Associated Press reported. The 17-year-old boy’s “unamusing” hoax triggered a lockdown of two schools.

Famed Castle in New York’s Central Park Closes for Repairs

NEW YORK – An iconic Central Park castle was closed for the rest of the year to undergo a $6 million restoration, WABC reported. The Belvedere Castle was designed in 1865 as a fantasy structure without a purpose; it provides a great backdrop for photos with its stone facade, grand turret and flag.

Dumb Thief Tracked Home Via Footprints in the Snow

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. – Police were able to arrest a female mugger who stole the purse of a woman who gave her a ride home Thursday afternoon by following her footprints in the snow to her home, The Associated Press reported. The purse was recovered.

Hundreds of Students Walkout in Support of Suspended Teacher

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – Hundreds of students at Cherry Hill High School East walked out of class Tuesday in support of a teacher who was suspended for saying a mass shooting event could happen there, The Associated Press reported. Timothy Locke also got backing from parents.

Judge: Ads Can Run in Uber, Lyft Vehicles in NYC

NEW YORK – A federal judge on Thursday OKed a Minnesota company putting ads in Uber and Lyft vehicles in New York City, The Associated Press reported. She ruled that the city was being unreasonable in its refusal since regular taxis are allowed to display advertisements.