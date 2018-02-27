Police, Army Raids Yield Illegal Weapons, Terror, Cash

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 4:20 am |

Illegal weapons. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers and Israel Police on Monday night raided a home in the village of Bidya in the Shomron, where, acting on a tip, they uncovered a cache of illegal weapons. Among the weapons were handguns, ammunition, firebombs and a hunting rifle. Several individuals were arrested and are being questioned. An IDF raid on a home in Chevron, meanwhile, yielded a cache of weapons, including handguns, large amounts of ammunition, and cash that belonged to terror groups.

Illegal weapons, either in Israel or PA-controlled areas, will not be tolerated, police said in a statement. “Illegal weapons are used to carry out terror attacks, crimes, and violent actions. Police and security forces will continue to act without hesitation, in cooperation with all the relevant organizations and groups, to end this phenomenon, in the interest of ensuring that Israelis can go about their daily business safely,” the police statement said.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.