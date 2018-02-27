Fogel Family Files NIS 400 Million Lawsuit Against PA

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 3:55 am |

Brother of Ruth Fogel of the Fogel family, Hy”d, who were murdered in Itamar, at the protest tent outside the Prime Minister’s residence. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Seven years after five members of the Fogel family of Itamar, Hy”d, were murdered in their home by Arab terrorists, relatives of the family are suing the Palestinian Authority as a party responsible for the attack. The lawsuit, filed in a Yerushalayim court, demands NIS 400 million in compensation for the murdered members of the family.

Victims of the March 2011 attack included father Ehud (Udi) Fogel, mother Ruth Fogel, and three of their six children—Yoav, 11, Elad, 4, and Hadas, the youngest, a three-month-old infant. Two terrorists – Amjad Awad and Hakim Awad, cousins from the village of Awarta – were arrested and eventually sentenced to 130 years in prison each.

As do all terrorists who are in Israeli prisons, their families are getting “prisoner payments” from the PA. Speaking to Yediot Acharonot, family members said that “until now, the terrorists who carried out the murders are getting fat salaries from the PA, something which makes no moral or logical sense. This lawsuit seeks to send a message, in the name of all people with a modicum of humanity within their hearts.” The report quoted Ruth Fogel’s brother as saying that “we want to ensure that all the cursed hands that aided and abetted this murder will pay a heavy price.”

Yehuda Ben-Yishai, the father of Ruth Fogel, told Reshet Bet Tuesday that the situation was “absurd. Their families continue to get support, and we see more and more terror attacks taking place, with the terrorists and their families benefiting. This lawsuit is just a small effort to repair these wrongs. We had no choice but to file this lawsuit,” he added.