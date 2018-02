YERUSHALAYIM -

The Am Echad delegation meets with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

On their final day in Israel, the Am Echad mission met with Mayor Nir Barkat, President Reuven Rivlin, MKs and ministers.

The Am Echad mission meeting with Mayor of Yerushalayim Nir Barkat.

With Minister Yariv Levin.

The Am Echad mission, which was coordinated by Agudath Israel of America, is trying to counter the false narrative that non-Orthodox groups are the true voice of American Jewry. They have laid their case to the many ministers, and top officials they met during the trip, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.