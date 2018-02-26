Regional Briefs – February 26, 2018

Monday, February 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm |

Driver Falls Asleep, Fatally Striking Pedestrian

WASHINGTON, N.J. – A special ed teacher who fell asleep while driving early Saturday fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking to a bus stop and then fled the scene, The Associated Press reported. Nicholas Jahn, 34, was arrested in the death of Jawana Wilcox, 44.

Police Rescue 11-Year-Old Boy Stuck Hip-Deep in Mud

MAHWAH, N.J. – Four police officers helped rescue an 11-year-old boy who became trapped hip-deep in mud at a marshy area Saturday afternoon, The Record reported. Officers pulled the boy to safety using a rope they had the boy wrap under his arms.

Woman Hurt by Central Park Tree Files $200M Lawsuit

NEW YORK – A woman who suffered spinal injuries by a falling tree while strolling in Central Park with her three children filed a $200 million lawsuit Monday, The Associated Press reported. Anne Monoky alleges the tree had been neglected despite obvious signs of decay.

Man Claiming to Be Police Officer Demands Money

INWOOD, N.Y. – A man pretending to be a police officer went into another man’s apartment on Friday night and demanded rent money, threatening to arrest him, The Associated Press reported. The man gave some money and called police, who arrested the impersonator.

NYPD Names Police Dog for Officer Slain 30 Years Ago

NEW YORK – A newly-minted police dog on Wednesday was named for an NYPD officer who was shot in the head 30 years ago, the New York Post reported. Eddie, a German shepherd trained to detect suicide bombers, was named for Edward Byrne, who was killed on Feb. 26, 1988, while protecting a witness.