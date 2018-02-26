Want up-to-the-
February 26, 2018
Purim in the Air
Monday, February 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm |
י"א אדר תשע"ח
Preparations for Purim at Toys 4 U in Boro Park. (JDN)
Kindergarten children at Boro Park’s Munkatcher Cheder put on a Purim shpiel Sunday. (JDN)
A man tries on a Purim hat at the famed Shomer Shabbos shul in Boro Park. (JDN)
Shopping for mishloach manos baskets in Boro Park. (JDN)
