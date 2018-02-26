Police: Player Was Drunk, Caused Wrong-Way Lincoln Tunnel Crash

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, February 26, 2018 at 4:58 pm |

Dylan Donahue, a professional football player, was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people, according to Port Authority Police. Donahue is charged with drunken driving.

An officer saw Donahue drive his car around traffic cones and enter the tunnel around 2 a.m., shortly before colliding with the bus, which had 15 people on board.

Four bus passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Donahue and a passenger in his car were not injured.