IDF Raids Arab Terror Village

Israeli army soldiers at Nabi Salah, Sunday night. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers raided the Arab village of Nabi Salah near Ramallah overnight Sunday, arresting nine terrorists who have been involved in recent attacks on soldiers and civilians. Terrorists in recent weeks have attacked Israeli vehicles on nearby roads, damaging cars and injuring at least one person. Nabi Salah is the village where the infamous Temimi family lives. In December, Ihad Temimi, along with her sister, were arrested for cursing, kicking, and slapping two IDF officers in a demonstration that took place in their village of Nebi Salah. Tamimi and her sister were involved in the attack, and their mother was arrested on charges of incitement.

The Temimis have a long history of terror and violence, Yisrael Hayom reported; altogether, the report said, the Temimi clan is responsible for the deaths of 55 Israelis in terror attacks over the years. Members of the family have participated in many demonstrations and riots, the report said, and one of the cousins, Bassam Temimi, is considered one of the Palestinian Authority’s biggest “experts” on “Jewish conspiracies” involving the kidnapping and slaughter of Arab children by Jews, etc. He is joined by brother-in-law Man’al Temimi, who is very active on social media, with his chief messages incitement against Israel and anti-Semitic slogans.

In addition, soldiers searching in the Binyamin region village of Ein Yabroud discovered weapons and other illicit items. Soldiers also found weapons and cash belonging to terror organizations. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.