Erdan Keeps PA Minister Out of Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 26, 2018 at 5:44 am |

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan. (Alex Kolomoisky/POOL)

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan quashed a planned visit by Palestinian Authority Education Minister Savri Saidam to Yerushalayim on Monday. According to police intelligence, Saidam was set to visit PA-sponsored schools in Arab neighborhoods of Yerushalayim, and to meet with Samir Jibril, who is in charge of those schools. Saidam was halted at a checkpoint north of the city and turned away.

In a statement, Erdan’s office said that “the struggle for the sovereignty of Yerushalayim is not complete. The PA, along with others, seek to harm that sovereignty each and every day, and I will continue to act with all the resources at my disposal to prevent the sovereignty of our capital from being compromised.”

Beginning Tuesday night, no PA official, or resident, will be allowed to enter Israel, as a general closure goes into effect, to extend through Motzoei Shabbos. The closure will cover Taanis Esther, Purim, Shushan Purim , as well as Shabbos, when PA Arabs will be able to enter Israel, beginning at midnight Motzoei Shabbos. Exceptions to the closure will be made in humanitarian cases and for special needs, the Civil Administration said.