Monday, February 26, 2018 at 8:27 am |

The mission meets with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. (Am Echad)

The Am Echad mission, a broad group of Rabbinic and lay American Jewish leaders coordinated by Agudath Israel of America, is in Israel to meet with high-level Israeli officials and speak on behalf of the American Orthodox community.

With Minister Tzachi Hanegbi. (Am Echad)

The delegation met Monday morning with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and coalition whip MK David Amsalem.