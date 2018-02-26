China Removes Online Criticism of Plan to Extend Xi’s Rule

BEIJING (AP) -

Monday, February 26, 2018 at 4:01 am |

Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Chinese censors are acting quickly to remove satirical comments about the ruling Communist Party’s move to enable President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely, while political observers are examining the possibility that China will return to an era of one-man rule.

A day after the party announced proposed constitutional changes for next month, Chinese internet users on Monday found themselves unable to signal approval or disapproval with changes to their profiles. Key search topics such as “serve another term” were blocked.