New Jersey Property Taxes Go Up Less Than 2% in 2017

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:47 pm |

New data from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration shows the average New Jersey property tax bill rose less than 2 percent last year.

Murphy, a Democrat, released Friday data showing detailed property tax information for the state’s 565 towns and cities.

The average property tax levy went up in 2017 to $8,690 from $8,549 in 2016.

That’s an increase of 1.64 percent, compared with an increase of 2.34 percent in 2016 over 2015.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature enacted a 2 percent cap on property tax increases, excluding some exceptions.

Murphy took over from Christie this year.

The data also showed that the average property value increase from about $302,000 in 2016 to $307,000 in 2017.

New Jersey has among the highest property taxes in the country.