Renewed Push for Armed Officer at Every NY School Building

ALBANY (AP) -

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 1:38 pm |

The push to have an armed police officer at every school in New York state is being renewed in the wake of the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.

What isn’t clear yet is who would foot the bill for placing an armed officer at each of the more than 6,700 public and private school buildings across the state.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association this week called on the Legislature to include funding in the next state budget for at least one armed school resource officer at every grade school and high school in the state.

Enhanced security measures for New York City’s 1,800 school buildings include active shooter drills to be held by mid-March and random screening by metal detectors at all middle and high schools.